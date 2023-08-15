Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of PayPal worth $326,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. 13,050,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,379,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

