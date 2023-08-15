Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,214,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of CVS Health worth $387,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $99,087,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,482. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

