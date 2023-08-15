Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $729,948.50

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and $729,948.50 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,569,614,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,401,712 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

