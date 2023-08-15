SushiSwap Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $179.17 million and approximately $37.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,513,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,952,235 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

