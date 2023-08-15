sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $40.44 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 40,487,418 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

