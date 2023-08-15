Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 14,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDPI

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,428 shares of company stock worth $53,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.