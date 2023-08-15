Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 14,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,428 shares of company stock worth $53,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

