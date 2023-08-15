Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,210,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 1,345,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,097. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

