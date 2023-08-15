Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,375,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 5.66% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,925 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,316 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 645,590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 281,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 605,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 137,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

