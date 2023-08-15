Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,088,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,477,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 64,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,941 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $76.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

