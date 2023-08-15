Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,516,838 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

