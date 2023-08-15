Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.5 %
INN stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
