Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.31. 241,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,553. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

