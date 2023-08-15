Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 274,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 56,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 30.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.