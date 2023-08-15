Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 274,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 56,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Stria Lithium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 30.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
