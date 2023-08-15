Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 147,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.