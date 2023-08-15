StockNews.com Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,290.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

