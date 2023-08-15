StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

