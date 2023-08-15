StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.12. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

