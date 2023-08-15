StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.