StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
