Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SISXF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday.

SISXF opened at $12.17 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

