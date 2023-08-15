Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) to Hold

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Premium Brands stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

