StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 696,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,258,000 after buying an additional 106,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,110,000 after buying an additional 225,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEP opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

