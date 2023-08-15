Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue GBX 2.92 Dividend

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Stelrad Group Stock Performance
LON:SRAD opened at GBX 102 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £129.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3,766.67. Stelrad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.43.
Stelrad Group Company Profile
