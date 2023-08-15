Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue GBX 2.92 Dividend

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

LON:SRAD opened at GBX 102 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £129.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3,766.67. Stelrad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.43.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular and column radiators; and electric, hybrid, and dual fuel radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, Hudevad, and DL Radiators brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.