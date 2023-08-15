Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$72.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

TSE:SJ traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$64.15. 89,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.74. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.45 and a twelve month high of C$70.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 4.5196416 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

