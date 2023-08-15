Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

