Stelco Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Stelco stock opened at C$42.12 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

STLC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

