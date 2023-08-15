Steem Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $82.30 million and $3.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00782056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00538616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00059494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,308,350 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

