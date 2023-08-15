Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0247

Status (SNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Status has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $95.43 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,288.90 or 1.00051746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,356,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,336,579.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02497421 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,350,416.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

