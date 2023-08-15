STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.34 million and $5.19 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

