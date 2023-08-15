Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.09. 704,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

