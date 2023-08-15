Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $268,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.