Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Busey by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

