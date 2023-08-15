Standpoint Asset Management LLC Has $38.89 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.99. 1,527,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,515. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.06 and a 200-day moving average of $386.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

