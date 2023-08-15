Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) Position Raised by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Standard Lithium worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

SLI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $659.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Articles

