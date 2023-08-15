Stacks (STX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.80 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $607.13 million and $12.80 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

