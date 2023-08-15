Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE SHAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 million and a PE ratio of -1,075.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.23.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

