Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 6.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.04. 1,993,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,640,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

