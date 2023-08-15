Spire Wealth Management Purchases 735 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $692.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

