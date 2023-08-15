Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,359 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after acquiring an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.