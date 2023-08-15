Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,431 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

