Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.