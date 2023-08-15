Spire Wealth Management Has $2.84 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $427.78 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

