Spire Wealth Management Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 11.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 34.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $3,707,849. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

