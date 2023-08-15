Spire Wealth Management Has $2.59 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $284.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

