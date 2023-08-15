Spire Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.