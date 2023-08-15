Spire Wealth Management Buys 99,307 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 28,784.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,307 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

PDCO opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $34.42.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Patterson Companies

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.