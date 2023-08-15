Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,292 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 167.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

