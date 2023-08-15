Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $462,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 91,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,352,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $135,437,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.86. 5,325,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,810,211. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.