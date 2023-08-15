Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 2.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

