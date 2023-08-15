Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

NYSE SPB traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.66. 1,068,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,870. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

